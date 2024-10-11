Truist Financial Corp Has $2.41 Million Holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Free Report) by 181.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,291 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.66% of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LRGE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF stock opened at $73.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 1.06. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $49.89 and a 52 week high of $73.91.

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

