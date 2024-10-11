Truist Financial Corp Has $2.34 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 2.66% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KOCT. Bullseye Investment Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 158,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 109,990 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 240.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 56,109 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $30.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.91. The stock has a market cap of $92.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.76.

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

