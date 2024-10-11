Truist Financial Corp Has $2.30 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,220 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IQLT opened at $40.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.61. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $41.93. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

