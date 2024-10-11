Truist Financial Corp Purchases 646 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of PYZ opened at $94.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $97.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.43 and a 200-day moving average of $90.22.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.