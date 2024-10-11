Truist Financial Corp Trims Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,822 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vericel were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCEL. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Vericel by 99.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 111,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 55,796 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Vericel by 10.9% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,021,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,149,000 after purchasing an additional 100,797 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at about $6,538,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vericel by 43.6% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 679,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,330,000 after buying an additional 206,202 shares in the last quarter.

VCEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com lowered Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Vericel from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vericel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

In other news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $235,361.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $443,850. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vericel news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 15,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $782,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,891.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $235,361.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,850. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,562 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $40.09 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $30.18 and a 1-year high of $54.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -4,009.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Vericel had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

