J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Holdings Trimmed by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on JBHT. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Persio V. Lisboa acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at $587,511.18. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at $587,511.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $165.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $219.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 27.30%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

