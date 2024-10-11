B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,610 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,285 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 80.5% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,143 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 119,118 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,999 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 61.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 164,352 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 62,271 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 12,991 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 25.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 108,493 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 22,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

NYSE GOLD opened at $20.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.04. The stock has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.01. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.21.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 12.78%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. Argus raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.50 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

