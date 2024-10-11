B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $51,000 Position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $45,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $5.30 on Friday. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $364.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00.

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 367.17% and a negative return on equity of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 million. On average, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

