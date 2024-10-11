B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,722 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAN. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 1,853.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Stock Up 0.2 %

SAN stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.87. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Banco Santander Cuts Dividend

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 15.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 3%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Banco Santander

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.