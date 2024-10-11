B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,274,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,711,000 after buying an additional 555,602 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Hello Group by 994.2% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,617,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Hello Group by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 448,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 93,238 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hello Group by 20.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,716,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,736,000 after acquiring an additional 633,746 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Hello Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,277,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,144,000 after purchasing an additional 571,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOMO opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Hello Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average is $6.31.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The information services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $2.13. Hello Group had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hello Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Hello Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hello Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.93.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

