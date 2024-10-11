B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 9,223 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,223 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Haleon by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.95.

Haleon Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE HLN opened at $10.12 on Friday. Haleon plc has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.0514 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Haleon Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.