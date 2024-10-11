Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.54.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

Shares of NOK opened at $4.42 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

