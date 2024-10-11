B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 10,300 Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) by 84.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amprius Technologies were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMPX shares. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley raised shares of Amprius Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Monday, August 12th. Northland Capmk upgraded Amprius Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

AMPX opened at $1.15 on Friday. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $6.02. The firm has a market cap of $124.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 64.85% and a negative net margin of 327.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amprius Technologies news, CEO Kang Sun sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $34,666.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,350,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,783.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 250,000 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,950. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kang Sun sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $34,666.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,350,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,783.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 469,683 shares of company stock worth $425,318. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

