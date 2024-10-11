B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) by 104.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABCL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth $454,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 16.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,728,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 239,000 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter worth about $923,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $735.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.38. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 463.77%. The business had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABCL shares. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark downgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

