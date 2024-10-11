B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $35,000 Stock Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,167 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLRY. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Tilray by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,169,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 355,778 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Tilray by 46.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 53,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 16,792 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tilray in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 13.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 871,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 102,316 shares during the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilray Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $1.59 on Friday. Tilray Inc has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.13.

Tilray Profile

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.70 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

