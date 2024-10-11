Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omeros were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Omeros by 75.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,951 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,250,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after buying an additional 81,348 shares in the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omeros alerts:

Omeros Stock Performance

OMER stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $220.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.48. Omeros Co. has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $5.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Omeros ( NASDAQ:OMER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Omeros Co. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

View Our Latest Report on Omeros

Omeros Profile

(Free Report)

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.