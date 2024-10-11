B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,559 TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,559 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in TELUS by 11.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,252,092 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,050,000 after acquiring an additional 126,488 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,472,610 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $188,835,000 after purchasing an additional 636,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $406,217,000 after buying an additional 1,044,988 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in TELUS during the first quarter valued at about $1,991,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of TELUS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

TELUS Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TU opened at $16.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average of $16.13.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.284 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 294.87%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

