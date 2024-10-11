B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 24,000 Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Separately, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Telecom Argentina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.70 to $6.10 in a report on Friday, September 20th.

NYSE TEO opened at $7.98 on Friday. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telecom Argentina had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $967.38 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

