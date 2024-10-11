B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Globalstar by 1,551.7% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,027,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602,454 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 38.8% in the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 10,835,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028,923 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Globalstar by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,739,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,175,000 after buying an additional 2,547,398 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,505,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 1,276,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Globalstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23.

Globalstar ( NYSE:GSAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.49 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,418,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,431.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $481,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,278,649 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,951.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,418,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,431.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 61.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

