11,602 Shares in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.
Heron Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $274.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.80. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.93.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.
Heron Therapeutics Profile
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
