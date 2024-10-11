11,602 Shares in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $274.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.80. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.93.

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

HRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

