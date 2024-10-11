B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at $2,651,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 369.1% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 886,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 697,248 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 15.4% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 221,380 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 562,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 100,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 90.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 207,447 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 98,479 shares during the last quarter.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Performance

Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.94. The company has a market cap of $123.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMTL

About Comtech Telecommunications

(Free Report)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company’s Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.