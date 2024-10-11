B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Clipper Realty worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 735,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Clipper Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Clipper Realty Stock Performance

Clipper Realty stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.69 million, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33. Clipper Realty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09.

Clipper Realty Dividend Announcement

Clipper Realty ( NYSE:CLPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.16). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 85.95% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $37.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Clipper Realty Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is currently -108.57%.

About Clipper Realty

(Free Report)

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.