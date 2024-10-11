B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Clipper Realty worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 735,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Clipper Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.
Clipper Realty Stock Performance
Clipper Realty stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.69 million, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33. Clipper Realty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09.
Clipper Realty Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is currently -108.57%.
About Clipper Realty
Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
