B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,000 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) by 32.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the second quarter worth $96,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 16.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $6.64.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Dividend Announcement

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

