B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,535 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 406,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,092 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 326,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 97,546 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 183,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 87,881 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $2,045,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $2,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 32,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $178,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,997.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $89,921.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,637 shares in the company, valued at $239,310.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 32,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $178,978.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 221,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,997.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,335 shares of company stock worth $318,825. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research raised Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.22.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $4.96 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.53 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -14.41%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

