B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $193,000 in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,154 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPH. Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 328,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,196 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 19,461 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,549 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 1.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 64.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 30.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Suburban Propane Partners

In other news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $43,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,950.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPH. StockNews.com cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Suburban Propane Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPH opened at $18.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.86. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $254.61 million during the quarter.

Suburban Propane Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

