B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,000 indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INDI. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 1,743.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $53,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at indie Semiconductor

In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $287,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 977,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,645.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on INDI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

indie Semiconductor Stock Down 1.1 %

INDI stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54. The company has a market cap of $724.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.20. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.61 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 22.48% and a negative net margin of 34.65%. indie Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

indie Semiconductor Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

