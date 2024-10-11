Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NHS. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 7.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 64,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at $224,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHS opened at $8.43 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.88%.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

