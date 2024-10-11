Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NHS. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 7.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 64,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at $224,000.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHS opened at $8.43 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend
About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.