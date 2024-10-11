B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 6,117 Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Manhattan Bridge Capital worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Melia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 288.7% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 41,752 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 141,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 28,048 shares in the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manhattan Bridge Capital in a report on Sunday, October 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ LOAN opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.21. The firm has a market cap of $59.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.58. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $5.90.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 56.72% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is 92.00%.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

