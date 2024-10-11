B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $86,000 Stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 428,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 26,515 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,163,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,429,000 after purchasing an additional 735,949 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 28.2% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 37,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RC. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Ready Capital from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ready Capital from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ready Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

Ready Capital Price Performance

RC stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.41. Ready Capital Co. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $11.67.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $234.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.77 million. Ready Capital had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

