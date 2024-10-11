B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter worth $33,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in B&G Foods by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 1,556.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BGS. Evercore ISI raised shares of B&G Foods to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on B&G Foods from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

B&G Foods Price Performance

NYSE BGS opened at $7.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.60. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.18.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.83 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. B&G Foods’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other B&G Foods news, EVP Jordan E. Greenberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $66,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,095 shares in the company, valued at $550,571.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

