B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 3,441.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 34,240.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 208.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 59.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMCI opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.20. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 32.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMCI. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

Insider Activity

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, CEO John T. Treace purchased 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,473,095 shares in the company, valued at $38,838,570. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director James T. Treace acquired 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $500,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,223,441 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,708.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John T. Treace bought 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,473,095 shares in the company, valued at $38,838,570. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 219,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,140. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Treace Medical Concepts Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

