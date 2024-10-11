B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7,689.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

ARI opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 54.21, a current ratio of 54.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $12.74.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -128.21%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In related news, Director Scott Prince sold 4,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $49,942.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,278.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

