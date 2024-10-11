B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NU. Flight Deck Capital LP raised its position in shares of NU by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Flight Deck Capital LP now owns 1,221,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after buying an additional 53,100 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at $687,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of NU by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 41,784,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,062,000 after buying an additional 253,915 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at $775,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of NU by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 830,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after buying an additional 100,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of NU in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.74.

NU stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.58. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. NU had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

