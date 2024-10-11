B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 5,911 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,911 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 9.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 26,446 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 247,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 217,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 54,466 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 177,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FRA opened at $13.66 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $13.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1238 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

