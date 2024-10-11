B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,496 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 102,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 23,246 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of Ambev by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 65,003,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,210,000 after buying an additional 5,943,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.27. The company has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.05. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABEV. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

