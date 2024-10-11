B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,945 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Lightwave Logic worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LWLG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lightwave Logic by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,527,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,909,000 after buying an additional 140,851 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lightwave Logic by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 39,576 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Lightwave Logic by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 331,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Lightwave Logic by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lightwave Logic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 97,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 33,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Lightwave Logic Stock Performance

Shares of LWLG opened at $2.92 on Friday. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $350.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 2.00.

Lightwave Logic Profile

Lightwave Logic ( NASDAQ:LWLG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Lightwave Logic, Inc focuses on the development of photonic devices and electro-optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications, telecommunications, and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

