B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALT. Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,878,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 542.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 254,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 214,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Altimmune Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $6.02 on Friday. Altimmune, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09. The firm has a market cap of $426.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.08.

Insider Activity at Altimmune

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 53.09% and a negative net margin of 24,778.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Altimmune news, Director David Drutz sold 16,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $110,475.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,958 shares in the company, valued at $289,510.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Altimmune to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Get Our Latest Report on ALT

Altimmune Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.