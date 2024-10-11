B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 3,337 Shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CIK opened at $3.08 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $3.19.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

