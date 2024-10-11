B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $109,000 Stock Position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 767.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 96,976 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $572,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 94,758 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 107.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 291,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 151,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC boosted its position in RE/MAX by 2.8% during the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 3,124,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,306,000 after purchasing an additional 86,309 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RE/MAX stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $217.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.36. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $13.70.

RE/MAX ( NYSE:RMAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. RE/MAX had a negative return on equity of 35.12% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $78.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

RMAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on RE/MAX from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RE/MAX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

