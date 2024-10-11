Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 871.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $241,000.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

GSEW opened at $77.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.56 million, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

