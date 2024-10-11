Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 2,685 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 1,688.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,397,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,283,000 after purchasing an additional 198,945 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 28.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,937,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,022,000 after buying an additional 1,079,505 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 3.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,866,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,970,000 after acquiring an additional 94,663 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 33.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,925,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,886,000 after acquiring an additional 488,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,425,000 after acquiring an additional 476,126 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RYAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Ryan Specialty Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of RYAN opened at $70.42 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $72.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.87, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.56 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryan Specialty

In related news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 1,500 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $97,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,497.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $97,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,497.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremiah Rawlins Bickham sold 26,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,709,866.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,397.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,107,136 shares of company stock worth $131,860,032. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.