Blue Square Asset Management LLC Buys 3,793 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,073 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.5% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $5,926,000. Stonekeep Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $2,588,000. Finally, Concord Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $20,790,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.67.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $186.65 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.