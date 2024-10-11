Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 87.7% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 77,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 36,219 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Price Performance

NYSE:FLC opened at $17.28 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average of $15.81.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0913 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

(Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.