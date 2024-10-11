Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 72.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,181,000 after purchasing an additional 287,064 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,018,000 after buying an additional 214,908 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,685,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,837,000 after acquiring an additional 201,784 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,862,000 after acquiring an additional 130,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $18,886,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $278.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.78. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.98 and a 12 month high of $287.55. The company has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.96 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $659.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,632. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,563,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,305,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,632. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,398 shares of company stock worth $13,595,460 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.05.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

