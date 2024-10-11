Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MUI stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $12.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average is $12.22.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

