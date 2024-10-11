Creative Planning Buys 2,999 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Creative Planning raised its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Plexus were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 21,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 16,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,149,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,336,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus Stock Down 1.3 %

PLXS stock opened at $133.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.81. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $87.21 and a fifty-two week high of $138.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Activity

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.32 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $385,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,028,768.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Karen Marie Rapp sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $64,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,199.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total value of $385,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,682 shares in the company, valued at $12,028,768.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,834 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Plexus from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark upped their price target on Plexus from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Plexus

Plexus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.