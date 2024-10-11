Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Increased by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,788 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $186.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.05.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.67.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

