Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Buys 472 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Wallace Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Invst LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 26,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $162.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.57. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $191.75.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,092 shares of company stock valued at $35,644,136 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

