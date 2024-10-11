Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 918,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,425,000 after buying an additional 21,060 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 17.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,814,000 after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Boston Beer by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 80.0% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000,000 after purchasing an additional 51,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1.1% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 97,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $273.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $344.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $395.00 to $389.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $332.00 to $318.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.92.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $277.96 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $254.40 and a one year high of $378.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $275.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.16.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.33 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

