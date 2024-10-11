Adirondack Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Adirondack Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.2% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $913,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,183 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,396 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,873,728 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,017,185,000 after purchasing an additional 94,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on META. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $563.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $522.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $605.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.38, for a total transaction of $7,487,274.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,178,793.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.38, for a total transaction of $7,487,274.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,178,793.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total value of $2,663,825.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,990 shares in the company, valued at $6,315,852.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,412 shares of company stock worth $140,058,708. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $590.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $534.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $504.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.40 and a 52 week high of $602.95.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.36 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.49%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

